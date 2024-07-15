© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

NE State Patrol Heads To GOP Convention While Local Voices Condemn Violence

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published July 15, 2024 at 6:41 AM CDT
An attendee wears a "Team Trump" cowboy hat as people watch speakers during Turning Point's "Peoples Convention" on Saturday in Detroit.
Jeff Kowalsky
/
AFP/Getty Images
An attendee wears a "Team Trump" cowboy hat as people watch speakers during Turning Point's "Peoples Convention" on Saturday in Detroit.

The Nebraska State Patrol is headed to the Republican National Convention to keep the public safe. Members of the state patrol will join more than 100 law enforcement agencies from around the country at the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, through July 18th. Security has been increased following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Meanwhile, Nebraska officials are reacting to that shooting. Congressman Don Bacon noted that his thoughts and prayers are with Trump and those at the rally. Congressman Adrian Smith called the incident deeply troubling. The Nebraska Democratic Party released a statement noting that it condemns all political violence.

 
