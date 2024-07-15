Omaha FBI Working To Prevent Mass Violence With New Program

The FBI's Omaha office is working on a mass violence prevention program. WOWT reports that the program is placing an emphasis on concerning language and behaviors that could tip them off to people who could be prone to committing acts of mass violence. The FBI is working with its Behavioral Analysis Unit to reach out to friends, family, coworkers and classmates of people who might be prone to violence to encourage them to reach out to someone they trust when they notice something potentially alarming.