Three Omaha Projects With Varied Goals To Receive State Funding

Published July 15, 2024 at 6:56 AM CDT

Three significant projects in Omaha are getting funding increases from the state of Nebraska. Almost two-and-a-half million dollars has been added to the state's contribution to Omaha Performing Arts, Joslyn Art Museum and the Elkhorn Athletic Association for a sports complex. The state had already given the projects three-point-eight million through the state's Shovel-Ready Capital project program. The total is now six-point-three million. The funding increase was made after some of the money from the program was reallocated from other projects, including some that were never completed.
