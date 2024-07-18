Federal Land Taken In 1970 To Be Returned To Winnebago Tribe

© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Published July 18, 2024 at 1:44 PM CDT

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will soon get back about 1,600 acres of land the federal government took more than 50 years ago and never developed. A new law will require the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to return the roughly 2.5-square-mile tract of land along the Missouri River in Iowa it took in 1970 through eminent domain for a recreation project that was never built. The tribe has been trying for decades to reclaim the land. Other tribes in the U.S., Canada and Australia have gotten their rights to ancestral lands restored with the growth of the Land Back movement, which seeks to return land to Indigenous people.
