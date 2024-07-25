Special Legislative Session Begins Today; Pushback Against Pillen Plan

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has issued a long-awaited proclamation to call a special legislative session to address soaring property taxes. The Republican governor kept lawmakers waiting for weeks for the proclamation, ruffling some feathers, including those of some of his fellow Republicans. The proclamation does not include a call for the Legislature to change the state's atypical system of splitting its Electoral College votes to a winner-take-all system. The proclamation was issued a day before lawmakers were ordered back on the job. Omaha state Sen. Justin Wayne called the timing of the proclamation from Pillen “blatant disrespect” for legislators' time. The session starts this morning. Meanwhile, mayors from communities around Nebraska are speaking out in opposition to Pillen's property tax plan. Five mayors from Sarpy County are among the officials who issued a joint statement saying that the plan is not feasible. The group, which includes the United Cities of Sarpy County, say they like the idea of cutting property taxes, but their cities will feel the impact if the governor's plan moves forward.