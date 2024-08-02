© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

NSF Grant Will Fund Research Into Midwestern Severe Weather

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published August 2, 2024 at 10:57 AM CDT
The Iowa State Capitol Building is pictured in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
The Iowa State Capitol Building is pictured in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.

The University of Iowa is receiving a six-million-dollar grant to lead a multistate initiative to help those in agriculture mitigate the effects of increasing severe weather. The funds come from the National Science Foundation. Small sensors will be developed by the University of Iowa and will be deployed in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas. The University says it will use the data collected to help with model forecasts. They say the model forecasts will help those in agriculture manage field operations around the weather.
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source