Scammers Prey On OPPD Customers As Power Restoration Efforts Continue

Power restoration efforts are continuing in the Omaha area following last week's severe storms. As of last night, about 37-hundred Omaha Public Power District customers were without electricity. More than 218-thousand customers lost power following the severe weather. Meanwhile, The Omaha Public Power District says it's getting reports from customers about scammers trying to take advantage of power restoration. OPPD says some people are being told they need to pay for reconnection as part of outage restoration work. This is not the case. Some people are getting text messages, supposedly from OPPD. The power company says they are not sending out text messages.