KIOS News

Hilgers Joins State AGs In Asking EPA To Investigate "Forever Chemical"

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published August 8, 2024 at 6:53 AM CDT
A central Illinois corn farmer refills his sprayer with the weedkiller glyphosate on a farm near Auburn, Ill. The pesticide has been the subject of intense international scrutiny.
Seth Perlman
/
AP
A central Illinois corn farmer refills his sprayer with the weedkiller glyphosate on a farm near Auburn, Ill. The pesticide has been the subject of intense international scrutiny.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is part of a multi-state coalition asking the Environmental Protection Agency to create a national standard over glyphosate. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in weed killers. Despite a decade-old study that detected glyphosate in 81 percent of a U.S. sample population's urine, the EPA says it has found no evidence of the ingredient being a cancer risk. The petition asks the EPA to make a ruling on the matter within 90 days.
News KIOS NewsEPApoisonagriculturechemical incident
Associated Press
24/7 News Source
