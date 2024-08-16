IA Abortion Providers Drop Lawsuit Following Court Decision To Enforce New Law

Iowa abortion providers are opting to dismiss their lawsuit against the state since the Iowa Supreme Court allowed a strict abortion law to be enforced. The suit's dismissal Thursday comes weeks after the law took effect, prohibiting most abortions after about six weeks and before many women know they are pregnant. The president of the region's Planned Parenthood says that prolonging the case would not expand or improve access. The state high court's ruling in June reiterated that there is no constitutional right to an abortion in the state.