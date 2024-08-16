© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

IA Abortion Providers Drop Lawsuit Following Court Decision To Enforce New Law

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published August 16, 2024 at 8:13 AM CDT
Iowans supporting access to abortion rally on Thursday, April 11, 2024, outside the courthouse in Des Moines, Iowa, where the Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments on the state's restrictive abortion law. The law that bans most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.
Hannah Fingerhut/AP
/
AP
Iowans supporting access to abortion rally on Thursday, April 11, 2024, outside the courthouse in Des Moines, Iowa, where the Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments on the state's restrictive abortion law. The law that bans most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

 

Iowa abortion providers are opting to dismiss their lawsuit against the state since the Iowa Supreme Court allowed a strict abortion law to be enforced. The suit's dismissal Thursday comes weeks after the law took effect, prohibiting most abortions after about six weeks and before many women know they are pregnant. The president of the region's Planned Parenthood says that prolonging the case would not expand or improve access. The state high court's ruling in June reiterated that there is no constitutional right to an abortion in the state.
Tags
News KIOS NewsabortioniowaIowa Supreme Court
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source