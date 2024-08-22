Following Sasse's Resignation, Revelations Of Alleged Crony-ism In FL

Spending by recently resigned University of Florida President and former Nebraska senator Ben Sasse is coming under scrutiny after the student-run newspaper found that he gave high-paying jobs to former members of his U.S. Senate staff and Republican allies. Reporting by The Independent Florida Alligator shows that spending by the president's office tripled under Sasse as he hired former aides and allies and gave them salaries that outstripped comparable positions. Sasse has defended the expenditures Friday, saying they were needed as the university adds satellite campuses and improves programs in science, technology and medicine. Sasse resigned July 31 after 17 months in office, citing his wife's health problems.