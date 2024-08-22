UNL To Close DEI Office; Pillen Applauds Move

The University of Nebraska Lincoln is closing its Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Chancellor Rodney Bennett announced the decision to students yesterday and noted that a centralized approach to this work is no longer right for the institution. The Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion position is also being eliminated. The Office of Diversity and Inclusion was created in 2018. Governor Jim Pillen is praising the University’s decision, saying the office never should have been established in the first place, and he praised Chancellor Bennett for recognizing a mistake and charting a new direction. The ACLU of Nebraska calls the closure of the office troubling.