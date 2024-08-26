© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

NE Makes History With Competing Abortion Initiatives On November Ballot

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published August 26, 2024 at 10:56 AM CDT
Demonstrators came to the Nebraska Capitol in Lincoln last year to protest plans to revive an abortion ban last year. They were prompted by the sentencing of an 18-year-old woman to 90 days in jail for burning and burying a fetus after she took medication given to her by her mother to end her pregnancy.
Margery Beck
/
AP
Nebraska voters will choose between two competing abortion measures to either expand abortion rights or limit them to the current 12-week ban. That development is likely to drive more voters to the polls in a state that could see one of its five electoral votes up for grabs in the hotly contested presidential race. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Friday that the rival initiatives each gathered enough signatures to get on the November ballot. That makes Nebraska the first state to carry competing abortion amendments on the same ballot since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.
News KIOS NewsNebraska State LegislatureNovember ballotabortion
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press