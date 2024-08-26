NE Makes History With Competing Abortion Initiatives On November Ballot

Nebraska voters will choose between two competing abortion measures to either expand abortion rights or limit them to the current 12-week ban. That development is likely to drive more voters to the polls in a state that could see one of its five electoral votes up for grabs in the hotly contested presidential race. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Friday that the rival initiatives each gathered enough signatures to get on the November ballot. That makes Nebraska the first state to carry competing abortion amendments on the same ballot since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.