Two Plane Crashes In Northeast NE Within Hour Of Each Other

Two different small planes crashed into fields in northeast Nebraska and killed at least one person. The two crashes happened less than half an hour apart around 9:30 a.m. Monday. First a Rans S-19 plane crashed near Crofton. Then a Piper PA-28-140 airplane crashed near Wayne a short time later. The Nebraska State Patrol said the pilot died in the Crofton crash, and no one else was aboard that plane. The Wayne County Sheriff did not immediately release details of the crash his office is investigating.