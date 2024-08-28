© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Two Plane Crashes In Northeast NE Within Hour Of Each Other

KIOS
Published August 28, 2024 at 10:29 AM CDT

Two different small planes crashed into fields in northeast Nebraska and killed at least one person. The two crashes happened less than half an hour apart around 9:30 a.m. Monday. First a Rans S-19 plane crashed near Crofton. Then a Piper PA-28-140 airplane crashed near Wayne a short time later. The Nebraska State Patrol said the pilot died in the Crofton crash, and no one else was aboard that plane. The Wayne County Sheriff did not immediately release details of the crash his office is investigating.
Tags
News KIOS NewsaccidentsCroftonNebraska State Patrol