KIOS News

Vaccine Hesitancy Up In IA Schools As Covid Cases Rise

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published August 30, 2024 at 10:24 AM CDT
Some doctors have been hesitant to recommend the HPV vaccine for boys and girls.
As Iowa students return to school, vaccine hesitancy is noticeably increasing. There is a six percent of Polk County's public school students not fully vaccinated, which is up from the three percent in 2020. Changes in the auditing process, now conducted earlier in the school year, have highlighted this issue. Many unvaccinated students are either seeking religious exemptions or are not yet fully compliant. The Polk County Health Department is set to conduct another audit soon after Labor Day to address these concerns and ensure student safety.
