Medical Marijuana Legalization/Private School Tuition Issues Will Both Be On Nov. Ballot

Nebraska’s top election official says organizers have gathered enough signatures to get the issue of legalizing medical marijuana on the November ballot, as well as a request for voters to repeal a new law that uses taxpayer money to fund private school tuition. It’s the third time Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana have made the attempt. The group came close in 2020 after meeting signature requirements. But the state Supreme Court prevented it from going to voters on technical grounds. In 2022, organizers failed to collect enough valid signatures in time to get the question on the ballot. One of the petitions would allow marijuana for medical use. The other would regulate the medical marijuana industry in the state.

Organizers of Support Our Schools announced in July that they had gathered more than 86,000 signatures of registered voters. That is well over the nearly 62,000 needed to get the repeal on the ballot. Signatures also had to be collected from 5% of the registered voters in at least 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties to qualify. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen confirmed Friday that just more than 62,000 signatures had been verified. Evnen says the 5% threshold was met in at least 57 counties.