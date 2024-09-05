© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

IA LT. Gov Leaving Office For Private Sector

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published September 5, 2024 at 8:27 AM CDT
Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg is resigning after serving more than seven years in office to take the helm of the state’s bankers association. He said Tuesday “my time in public service must come to a close.” Also Tuesday, the Iowa Bankers Association announced Gregg as their incoming president and CEO, effective Oct. 1. Gov. Kim Reynolds initially announced the resignation, saying in a statement that the Republican is pursuing “a career opportunity that allows him to focus more on his family." Iowa law states that the governor shall appoint someone to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term. Reynolds indicated that she will do so “later this fall.”
