KIOS News

No Charges For Omaha Officer In Fatal No-Knock Warrant Shooting

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published September 6, 2024 at 8:28 AM CDT
A Nebraska prosecutor says he will not file criminal charges against an Omaha police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man while serving a no-knock warrant. Police Officer Adam Vail was part of a SWAT team serving the search warrant during a drug and firearms investigation on Aug. 28 when he fired the single shot. Thirty-seven-year-old Cameron Ford, who was not holding a gun, was killed. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced his decision in the case Thursday. Kleine says Vail couldn’t see Ford’s hands and fired when Ford charged at him. A grand jury must still review the case, as required under Nebraska law.
omaha police
