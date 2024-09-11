World Champ Crawford Revels In Husker Win Over Colorado

Terence Crawford said he felt the same way he does when he makes the walk from his dressing room to the boxing ring for a world championship fight. The difference last Saturday night was that he was leading the Nebraska Cornhuskers from their locker room to the field during the team’s traditional Tunnel Walk prior to a 28-10 win over Colorado. The four-division world champion told The Associated Press that he was so pumped up, he felt as if he were going to the ring to fight. Crawford is a lifelong Omaha resident and passionate fan of all Nebraska sports.