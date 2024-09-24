State & Federal Funds Distributed In NE For Infrastructure

The State of Nebraska will distribute four-million dollars for bridge repairs. Applications are being accepted for the ninth round of County Bridge Match Program grants. The program has helped fund repairs on 360 bridges on county roads statewide since it was established in 2016. The grant program will pay 55-percent of costs for selected projects, and counties will pay for the rest. Applications will be accepted until late November. Meanwhile, Nebraska is getting more than four-million dollars in federal funding for broadband internet. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration accepted the proposal from the state. Nebraska U-S Senator Deb Fischer says the ultimate release of funding will depend on a final proposal.