Omaha Area Tenant Unions Put Pressure On Landlords

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published October 1, 2024 at 10:42 AM CDT
UAW pins that say "Union Yes" are available at the union hall.
Claire Harbage
/
NPR
UAW pins that say "Union Yes" are available at the union hall.

Tenants at four Omaha-area apartment complexes voted to unionize this summer and renters at a fifth are moving in that direction. According to The Flatwater Free Press, though tenant unions have deep roots in big cities, there’s little precedent in Nebraska for the organizations. A founding organizer of Omaha Tenants United said the move is being driven by a growing feeling among tenants that landlords are charging more but doing less to address issues at their properties. Cope said unionization allows tenants to pressure landlords for improvements with a unified voice, limiting fears of retaliation. It remains to be seen whether the efforts will compel landlords to make changes, but tenants say they have grown much closer through the organizing efforts.
Tags
tenants landlord affordable housing unions
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press