Will Dems Gain Enough Seats To Break GOP Supermajority In NE?

A behind-the-scenes battle is underway between Democrats and Republicans for supermajority control of state legislatures across the country. More than 5,800 state legislative seats are up for election this year in 44 states. In most states, there is little doubt which party will prevail because of local voting patterns heavily favoring one party over another. But there is still plenty at stake. In 14 states, a swing of just three seats or fewer could determine whether one party holds a supermajority, meaning a margin so large it can enact laws without needing any support from the other party. The number of states with legislative supermajorities is at its highest level since at least 1982, according to research by Saint Louis University political scientist Steven Rogers. Democrats hold nine veto-proof majorities. But Republicans hold 20, including in Nebraska, where the single-chamber Legislature is officially nonpartisan but two-thirds of members identify as Republicans. Democrats need a gain of three or fewer seats this election to break Republican supermajorities in Nebraska, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, and North Carolina.