SD Supreme Court Puts Roadblock In Front Of Carbon Pipeline

There's been a key court ruling related to plans for a carbon pipeline in several states, including Iowa (& NE Nebraska). The South Dakota Supreme Court has rejected Summit Carbon Solutions' petition to reconsider it as a common carrier. The Court also said carbon is not a commodity. The ruling means Summit Carbon Solutions is not able to use eminent domain for its pipeline in South Dakota. The Iowa Utilities Board approved the plan, but Summit must get permission from all other states and work with landowners. The South Dakota ruling sends the case back to a lower court.