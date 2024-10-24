© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

SD Supreme Court Puts Roadblock In Front Of Carbon Pipeline

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published October 24, 2024 at 5:25 AM CDT
More than 100 farmers gathered in the rotunda of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines to protest three carbon pipelines proposed in Iowa.
Clay Masters
/
Iowa Public Radio
More than 100 farmers gathered in the rotunda of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines to protest three carbon pipelines proposed in Iowa.

There's been a key court ruling related to plans for a carbon pipeline in several states, including Iowa (& NE Nebraska). The South Dakota Supreme Court has rejected Summit Carbon Solutions' petition to reconsider it as a common carrier. The Court also said carbon is not a commodity. The ruling means Summit Carbon Solutions is not able to use eminent domain for its pipeline in South Dakota. The Iowa Utilities Board approved the plan, but Summit must get permission from all other states and work with landowners. The South Dakota ruling sends the case back to a lower court.
Tags
News KIOS Newspipelinesupreme courtCarbon Fee and Dividend Bill
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press