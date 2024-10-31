Omaha Advocate Indicted For Fraud

An LGBTQ+ advocate from Omaha is being indicted in New York. Dominique Morgan is accused of using money that was meant to help bail people out of jail for her personal expenses. The Brooklyn District Attorney says she submitted bail receipts for individuals, including from Douglas County, who weren't arrested at that time. Prosecutors say Morgan used approximately 99-thousand-dollars for a closet renovation, car payments, clothes, and meals. A part of Taylor Street from north 25th Street to 25th Avenue in Omaha was commemoratively named Dominique Morgan Street in 2022.