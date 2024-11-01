© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

IA Sec. Of State Sued Over Role In Illegal Voting Investigation

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published November 1, 2024 at 10:44 AM CDT
Four Iowa voters and a Hispanic civil rights group are suing Iowa’s top election official after he directed election workers to challenge the ballots of people who may be naturalized citizens. The complaint alleges the state infringed upon their rights in its attempt to keep ineligible noncitizens from illegally voting. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said last week that his office provided county auditors with a list of 2,022 people who told the state’s Department of Transportation that they are not citizens but subsequently registered to vote or voted.
