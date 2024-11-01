© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Man Who Attacked Former Senator In Council Bluffs Given Suspended Sentence

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published November 1, 2024 at 10:36 AM CDT
A judge gave a man probation and a suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to attacking a former U.S. senator as she was running along a riverside park in western Iowa. Dominic Henton was given the suspended sentence and probation for the Nov. 8, 2023, assault of Martha McSally, a former senator from Arizona. McSally, who served in the Senate from 2019 to 2020, had been running in a park along the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, Iowa, when a man assaulted her, she said in an Instagram video posted that day. Henton will go to a residential treatment center in Council Bluffs and participate in a sex offender treatment program, Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber told the Omaha World-Herald.
