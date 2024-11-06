© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Barring Legal Dispute, Medical Marijuana Now Legal In NE

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published November 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM CST

 

Medical marijuana is legalized in Nebraska. Voters have passed ballot measures to legalize medical marijuana and regulate the industry. Under the new law, the possession of up to five ounces of marijuana will be legal, as long as it's prescribed by a health care practitioner for medical reasons. A lawsuit over the validity of medical marijuana petition signatures could place the measures in jeopardy and nullify yesterday's election results.
Tags
News KIOS Newsmedical marijuanalegal actionNovember ballot
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source