Barring Legal Dispute, Medical Marijuana Now Legal In NE
Medical marijuana is legalized in Nebraska. Voters have passed ballot measures to legalize medical marijuana and regulate the industry. Under the new law, the possession of up to five ounces of marijuana will be legal, as long as it's prescribed by a health care practitioner for medical reasons. A lawsuit over the validity of medical marijuana petition signatures could place the measures in jeopardy and nullify yesterday's election results.