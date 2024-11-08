© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

NE Man Receives Prison Time For Accessing Ginsburg's Medical Records

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published November 8, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her court chamber, in July.
Cliff Owen
/
AP
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her court chamber, in July.

A former health care worker who illegally accessed the health records of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before she died has been sentenced to two years in prison. Thirty-four-year—old Trent Russell of Bellevue, Nebraska, worked at the time as a transplant coordinator in the Washington, D.C., region and had access to hospital records. A jury convicted him earlier this year of illegally accessing health care records and destroying or altering records. He was also charged with publishing that information on the internet in 2019, at a time when public speculation about Ginsburg’s health and her ability to serve as a justice was a matter of public debate. But the jury acquitted Russell on that count.
