2024 Record Year For Fentanyl Seized in NE

Almost 80-thousand fake pills containing lethal amounts of fentanyl have been seized in Nebraska so far this year. The DEA says two milligrams of fentanyl, which can fit on the tip of a pencil, is considered a lethal dose. The administration says seven out of every ten pills seized nationwide have at least that amount of fentanyl. The DEA will have a billboard along Interstate 80 in Omaha including the phrase One Pill Can Kill until December fifteenth to raise awareness.