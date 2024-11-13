© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

2024 Record Year For Fentanyl Seized in NE

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published November 13, 2024 at 1:36 PM CST
Drug Enforcement Administration
In August 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement partners seized brightly colored rainbow fentanyl pills in 18 states.

Almost 80-thousand fake pills containing lethal amounts of fentanyl have been seized in Nebraska so far this year. The DEA says two milligrams of fentanyl, which can fit on the tip of a pencil, is considered a lethal dose. The administration says seven out of every ten pills seized nationwide have at least that amount of fentanyl. The DEA will have a billboard along Interstate 80 in Omaha including the phrase One Pill Can Kill until December fifteenth to raise awareness.
News KIOS NewsfentanyldrugsDrug Enforcement Administration
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source