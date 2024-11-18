© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Summit Pipeline Project Reapplies To Run Through SD, NE

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published November 18, 2024 at 2:21 PM CST
More than 100 farmers gathered in the rotunda of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines to protest three carbon pipelines proposed in Iowa.
Clay Masters
/
Iowa Public Radio
More than 100 farmers gathered in the rotunda of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines to protest three carbon pipelines proposed in Iowa.

The Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline proposal may have new life. The proposed pipeline would run through five states, including Nebraska and Iowa. At least one Nebraska county has denied Summit a permit, but North Dakota regulators are okaying a permit. Iowa also granted Summit a permit, but the company can't start construction until both Dakota's have approved permits. South Dakota denied a permit once, but the company plans to reapply next week. Minnesota regulators are expected to vote on a permit next month.
Tags
News KIOS NewsCarbon Fee and Dividend Billpipelineclimateland
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press