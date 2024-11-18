Summit Pipeline Project Reapplies To Run Through SD, NE

The Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline proposal may have new life. The proposed pipeline would run through five states, including Nebraska and Iowa. At least one Nebraska county has denied Summit a permit, but North Dakota regulators are okaying a permit. Iowa also granted Summit a permit, but the company can't start construction until both Dakota's have approved permits. South Dakota denied a permit once, but the company plans to reapply next week. Minnesota regulators are expected to vote on a permit next month.