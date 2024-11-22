© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Grassley Slams Dems Over Late Farm Bill

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published November 22, 2024 at 5:17 PM CST
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, arrives at the Capitol in Washington, in a photo from September.
Work on a new U.S. Farm Bill is underway in Washington. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa blames Democrats for the timing of a last-minute bill that was introduced Monday. Grassley says there's no chance the bill will be passed before the Senate session ends this year. At odds between the Senate Farm Bill and the House Bill is funding for food stamps and the safety net for farmers. Pork producers in the Hawkeye State have already expressed disappointment with the proposal.
