Changes are coming to a historic bridge in Bellevue. WOWT reports that the Bellevue G-A-R Memorial Bridge will be replaced. Mayor Rusty Hike says the current bridge has a 20-to-25-year shelf life on it, and it will need to be replaced in that timeframe. The Bellevue City Council reached an agreement with the Bridge Commission this month to allow the commission to apply for future federal funding to pay for a new bridge.