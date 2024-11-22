NE & WI Each Have Bowl Eligibility On The Line This Saturday

Bowl eligibility is at stake when Wisconsin and Nebraska meet in Lincoln on Saturday. The Badgers are looking to extend their bowl streak to 22 seasons. Nebraska is looking to go to a bowl for the first time since 2016. This will be Dana Holgorsen's second game calling plays for Nebraska. Wisconsin fired Phil Longo on Sunday but no play-caller has been named. Nebraska's Dylan Raiola has thrown just three touchdown passes and been intercepted eight times over six games. Wisconsin's Braedyn Locke has completed under 50% of his passes two TDs and four interceptions his last three games.