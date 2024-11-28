© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

NE Therapist Sentenced For Medicaid Fraud

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published November 28, 2024 at 12:02 PM CST

A mental health therapist in Papillion is sentenced for Medicaid Fraud. An investigation by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office found Pamela Helem billed Nebraska Medicaid for providing mental health services while she was actually at a Council Bluffs casino. She will have to pay 60-thousand dollars in restitution and serve five years of probation. Helem also has a civil lawsuit pending in Lancaster County. The Nebraska Attorney General's Office says she submitted claims to Nebraska Medicaid and without keeping substantiating records.
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source