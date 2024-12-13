© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Ernst Under Pressure From Trump Camp To Approve Hegseth

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published December 13, 2024 at 2:49 PM CST
Joni Ernst, who is running for U.S. Senate, commands the largest battalion in the Iowa Army National Guard.
Courtesy Joni Ernst for U.S. Senate
Joni Ernst, who is running for U.S. Senate, commands the largest battalion in the Iowa Army National Guard.

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst is an Iraq War veteran and sexual assault survivor who has advocated for years to improve how the military handles claims of sexual misconduct. But she now finds herself in the position of seriously considering Pete Hegseth to serve as defense secretary. Hegseth once said women should not serve in combat and has been accused of sexual assault. The Republican senator is facing an aggressive pressure campaign from President-elect Donald Trump’s allies, complete with threats of primary challengers. It serves a warning to Ernst's colleagues who may have qualms about Trump’s other controversial picks for his Cabinet.
Tags
News KIOS NewsJoni ErnstPresident-Elect TrumpdefensePolitics
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press