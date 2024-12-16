© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Nigerian Fraudster Extradited To NE

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published December 16, 2024 at 8:24 AM CST
Gary Waters
/
Getty Images/Ikon Images

A Nigerian national is extradited to Nebraska for a fraud scheme case. The U.S. Attorney General's Office says Abiola Kayoe was arrested in April of last year in Ghana, per a request by the U.S government for his extradition. He's accused of defrauding businesses via email in Nebraska and other states between 2015 and 2016. Prosecutors say participants in the scheme took at least six-million dollars from the businesses. He'll be tried federally in the Nebraska District Court. Three other co-conspirators have been ordered to pay back about two-million dollars in restitution along with serving prison sentences.
Tags
News KIOS Newsfraudscamsemail
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source