Nigerian Fraudster Extradited To NE

A Nigerian national is extradited to Nebraska for a fraud scheme case. The U.S. Attorney General's Office says Abiola Kayoe was arrested in April of last year in Ghana, per a request by the U.S government for his extradition. He's accused of defrauding businesses via email in Nebraska and other states between 2015 and 2016. Prosecutors say participants in the scheme took at least six-million dollars from the businesses. He'll be tried federally in the Nebraska District Court. Three other co-conspirators have been ordered to pay back about two-million dollars in restitution along with serving prison sentences.