IA State Auditor Claims Court Fees Mismanagement Is "Fixed"

Errors that resulted in court fees being sent to the wrong accounts in Iowa have been fixed. That's what Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand said on Tuesday, telling reporters “It should be fixed going forward." The errors in question resulted in the Iowa Judicial Branch mishandling more than 27-million dollars over a five-year period. Sand's report of the judicial branch also mentioned that coding changes were put into place last month to fix issues in the case management system. The problem was first brought to Sand's attention in 2022.