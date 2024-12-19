NE State Auditor Accuses DHHS Of Waste And Corruption

Nebraska State Auditor Mike Foley is accusing the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services of flagrant abuses of money. WOWT reports Foley team says one caregiver authorized by the health department billed the state for 85 hours in one week while also working full time with a rental management company. Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services CEO Steve Corsi says he appreciates the effort to safeguard taxpayer dollars and to shine light on fraud and waste.