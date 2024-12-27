© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

UI Announces Dept. Closure/New School Of Study

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published December 27, 2024 at 9:53 AM CST
The University of Iowa is planning on closing its Department of Gender, Women's, and Sexuality Studies and the Department of American Studies. It's part of a new plan to create a new "School of Social and Cultural Analysis," which will combine programs in areas like African American Studies, American Studies, Latinx Studies and more. In a statement, the UI College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean Sara Sanders said the university is excited to reposition the programs and it will allow them to create more sustainable structures and room for innovative new curricula. If the proposal for the new school is approved, it will take effect on July 1st.
