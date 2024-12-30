© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Pillen Returns Home After Weeklong Hospitalization

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published December 30, 2024 at 10:31 AM CST
Nebraska Republican candidates for governor Brett Lindstrom, left, and Jim Pillen attend a candidate forum Feb. 3, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Not pictured is Charles Herbster, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is going home today after an almost week-long hospital stay. He was taken to the hospital on Sunday after he was bucked off a horse while riding with his family. UNMC staff members say he's undergone successful procedures for fractured ribs and internal injuries. Though Pillen has been working from his hospital bed and is eager to come home, the Nebraska Lieutenant Governor has served as Governor temporarily during medical procedures.
