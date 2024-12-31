© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Following Lawsuit, IA Holds Off Enforcement Of Anti-Vaping Legislation

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published December 31, 2024 at 2:01 PM CST

Iowa has decided to hold off on enforcing new vaping regulations in the state. The decision comes after a group of distributors and retailers filed a lawsuit against the state over House Bill 2677, which requires e-cigarette products to have a "marketing authorization" from the FDA. The lawsuit claims the regulations violate clauses in both the U.S. and Iowa constitutions. The state was supposed to issue a response by Thursday but has asked for an extension. The Department of Revenue will now wait to enforce the law until a judge rules on an injunction request by the plaintiffs.
