Youths Increasingly In Solitary Confinement As NE Judicial Branch Announces New Probation Program

The use of solitary confinement in Nebraska's juvenile facilities more than doubled over the previous fiscal year. A report from the Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare says the number of hours that youths spent in solitary grew by 110-percent. They also report more youth with gang affiliations, adult criminal charges, mental health issues, and aggressive behaviors.

Meanwhile, Kearney, Grand Island, and Omaha will be involved in a new project with the state probation system. The Nebraska Judicial Branch says the program aims to improve outcomes for 18 to 25-year-olds. They will work with specialized probation officers, trained in brain development and trauma-informed care. The officers will help young adults navigate their probation and connect them with help for their educational and vocational goals.