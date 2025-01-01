© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Youths Increasingly In Solitary Confinement As NE Judicial Branch Announces New Probation Program

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published January 1, 2025 at 8:56 AM CST
This 18-year-old was placed on probation after stealing sneakers at age 15. He stands in his front door in Alameda County, Calif., to demonstrate the limited range of movement allowed by the electronic monitoring device he was required to wear. "It felt like I was on a dog leash," he says. Violations related to it sent him to juvenile hall multiple times.
Denise Tejada
/
Youth Radio
This 18-year-old was placed on probation after stealing sneakers at age 15. He stands in his front door in Alameda County, Calif., to demonstrate the limited range of movement allowed by the electronic monitoring device he was required to wear. "It felt like I was on a dog leash," he says. Violations related to it sent him to juvenile hall multiple times.

The use of solitary confinement in Nebraska's juvenile facilities more than doubled over the previous fiscal year. A report from the Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare says the number of hours that youths spent in solitary grew by 110-percent. They also report more youth with gang affiliations, adult criminal charges, mental health issues, and aggressive behaviors.
Meanwhile, Kearney, Grand Island, and Omaha will be involved in a new project with the state probation system. The Nebraska Judicial Branch says the program aims to improve outcomes for 18 to 25-year-olds. They will work with specialized probation officers, trained in brain development and trauma-informed care. The officers will help young adults navigate their probation and connect them with help for their educational and vocational goals.
