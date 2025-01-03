Garbage Truck + Sinkhole = No Power In Downtown Omaha

A large portion of downtown Omaha lost power for several hours after a garbage truck got stuck in a sinkhole at the entrance to an alley. The truck became stuck around 8 a.m. Thursday with its nose tilted down into the sinkhole where several utility lines were exposed. The truck was removed and power restored by early afternoon. Omaha City Engineer Austin Rowser told KETV that the Waste Management driver moved a barricade to drive through the alley. Officials had blocked off the alley because they were concerned about it. Waste Management has disputed that, saying the driver saw caution signs on the sidewalk but nothing was blocking the alley.