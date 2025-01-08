NE Assns. Provide Details On Improving Rural Healthcare

The Nebraska Hospital Association and the Nebraska Rural Health Association are presenting a road map for improving rural healthcare. The 2025-26 Roadmap to Strong Rural Health Care calls for lawmakers to avoid deep cuts to programs including Medicaid, reign in aggressive practices from large insurance companies and protect the federal 340-B Community Benefits Program. Nebraska Hospital Association President Jeremy Nordquist says hospitals struggle with lagging reimbursement rates, high labor costs, and aggressive practices from large insurance companies and big pharma.