IA Extends Postpartum Coverage For Poverty-Level Families

Iowa is extending postpartum coverage for thousands of mothers. Governor Kim Reynolds announced this week the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved an extension that moves coverage from just 60 days to twelve months. The coverage only applies to families within the 215-percent federal poverty level. The new law, signed last year, was set to begin this month but has faced some delays as it awaits approval from the federal government. The governor's office said a new implementation date once CMS provides more details to the state.