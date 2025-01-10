© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

IA Extends Postpartum Coverage For Poverty-Level Families

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published January 10, 2025 at 1:08 PM CST
A <em>JAMA Psychiatry</em> study found that 1 in 7 mothers are affected by postpartum depression.
iStockphoto.com
A JAMA Psychiatry study found that 1 in 7 mothers are affected by postpartum depression.

Iowa is extending postpartum coverage for thousands of mothers. Governor Kim Reynolds announced this week the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved an extension that moves coverage from just 60 days to twelve months. The coverage only applies to families within the 215-percent federal poverty level. The new law, signed last year, was set to begin this month but has faced some delays as it awaits approval from the federal government. The governor's office said a new implementation date once CMS provides more details to the state.
Tags
News KIOS Newswomen's healthFamily caregivingpovertyiowa
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source