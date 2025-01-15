Manhunt Follows Bank Robbery In Cedar Bluffs

The Nebraska State Patrol, FBI, the Saunders, Douglas, and Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Offices were all searching for the suspects from an armed bank robbery in Cedar Bluffs this week. They believe the suspects headed into Omaha via US Highway 275. Witnesses tell Sheriff's deputies there were two suspects with two guns, and they took off in a gray or silver Grand-Am. Law enforcement lost the suspects in a residential area, but the full-on manhunt continued.