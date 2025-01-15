© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Manhunt Follows Bank Robbery In Cedar Bluffs

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published January 15, 2025 at 11:15 AM CST
The Nebraska State Patrol, FBI, the Saunders, Douglas, and Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Offices were all searching for the suspects from an armed bank robbery in Cedar Bluffs this week. They believe the suspects headed into Omaha via US Highway 275. Witnesses tell Sheriff's deputies there were two suspects with two guns, and they took off in a gray or silver Grand-Am. Law enforcement lost the suspects in a residential area, but the full-on manhunt continued.
