Stothert Insists Omaha PD Will Not Be Used As Immigration Enforcement

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's office is confirming that local authorities will not change their public safety focus to immigration. The move comes after President Donald Trump announced that his administration could implement deportations of undocumented immigrants. WOWT reports Stothert's office said the Omaha Police Department would be adhering to the policy outlined in a 2017 letter from Stothert and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer that stated Omaha Police officers do not and will not seek out people to check their legal status.