KIOS News

LPD, OPS React To Trump Deportation Statements

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published January 23, 2025 at 9:49 AM CST
AP

The Lincoln Police Chief is releasing a statement on immigration enforcement. President Donald Trump has promised federal deportations for illegal immigrants. Lincoln Police Chief Michon Morrow says LPD will continue to enforce city ordinances and state laws with equal treatment, regardless of immigration status. She says the police department doesn't have the authority to enforce federal immigration laws and won't make inquiries about someone's status as part of a routine investigation.

Meanwhile, Omaha Public Schools is also reacting to President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement plans. WOWT reports the district will be reviewing their 2017 resolution concerning undocumented students to see if any updates to language are necessary. According to that resolution, the district will not track whether or not a student is undocumented.
News KIOS NewsimmigrationPresident TrumpOPSlincoln police
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source