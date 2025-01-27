IA Sheriff's Office Denies Rumors Of ICE Crackdown In Des Moines Area

The Polk County Sheriff's office says rumors circulating about a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdown in Des Moines are untrue. The Sheriff's office says only one such arrest took place at the Polk County Courthouse Thursday morning, in a public area, and that they have not been given further details about the case. In a statement posted last week, the Sheriff's office says similar arrests happen frequently at the courthouse for a variety of reasons, and that they do not believe this instance was any different.