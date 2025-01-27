© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

IA Sheriff's Office Denies Rumors Of ICE Crackdown In Des Moines Area

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published January 27, 2025 at 1:05 PM CST

The Polk County Sheriff's office says rumors circulating about a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdown in Des Moines are untrue. The Sheriff's office says only one such arrest took place at the Polk County Courthouse Thursday morning, in a public area, and that they have not been given further details about the case. In a statement posted last week, the Sheriff's office says similar arrests happen frequently at the courthouse for a variety of reasons, and that they do not believe this instance was any different.
Tags
News KIOS NewsiowaimmigrationPresident Trumps Immigration Ban
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source