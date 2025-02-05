© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

'Antiquated' System Leaves NE Autopsies Up To County Attorneys

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published February 5, 2025 at 9:46 AM CST
A study at Pennsylvania State University on autopsies found treatment should have been different in about a quarter of cases.
A study at Pennsylvania State University on autopsies found treatment should have been different in about a quarter of cases.

Thousands of Nebraskans who died outside of a doctor’s care last year did not receive an autopsy. In Nebraska, when an attending medical professional doesn’t declare a cause of death, the task always falls to the local county attorney, a lawyer primarily responsible for prosecuting accused criminals. Their training, access to resources and approaches to the job vary widely. It’s a system that remains in place despite experts and some local prosecutors publicly decrying it as “antiquated” in 2008. A Flatwater Free Press analysis of mortality data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that since then, the statewide unattended autopsy rate has dropped by about half.
