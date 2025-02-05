NE GOP Adjusts Strategy To Make Elections Winner-Take-All

Republicans in the GOP-dominated state of Nebraska face yet another likely defeat on a bill to reverse the state’s unusual method of splitting its presidential electoral votes by congressional district. Now they're proposing a backup plan: putting a referendum before voters that would make it a winner-take-all state. If approved by the Legislature, the referendum would go on the 2026 general election ballot. Backers say Nebraska should mirror the 48 states that use a winner-take-all system under which all electoral votes go to a single candidate. Maine is the only other state that splits its electoral votes. Republicans outnumber Democrats nearly 2-to-1 in Nebraska.