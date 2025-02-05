© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

NE GOP Adjusts Strategy To Make Elections Winner-Take-All

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published February 5, 2025 at 9:38 AM CST
And the winner will be ...?
Mark Wilson
/
Getty Images
And the winner will be ...?

Republicans in the GOP-dominated state of Nebraska face yet another likely defeat on a bill to reverse the state’s unusual method of splitting its presidential electoral votes by congressional district. Now they're proposing a backup plan: putting a referendum before voters that would make it a winner-take-all state. If approved by the Legislature, the referendum would go on the 2026 general election ballot. Backers say Nebraska should mirror the 48 states that use a winner-take-all system under which all electoral votes go to a single candidate. Maine is the only other state that splits its electoral votes. Republicans outnumber Democrats nearly 2-to-1 in Nebraska.
Tags
News KIOS NewsNebraska State LegislatureGOPelection results
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press